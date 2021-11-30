Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.67. 6,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,453. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.21.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

