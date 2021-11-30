Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $302.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.50.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th.

ZS stock traded down $8.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,251. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $143.40 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total value of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zscaler by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

