Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $346.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,872,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,251. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $143.40 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.71 and a 200 day moving average of $258.77.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.50.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

