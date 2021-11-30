Zumiez (ZUMZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Several analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

