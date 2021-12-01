$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ:QIPT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.