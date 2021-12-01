$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ:QIPT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

