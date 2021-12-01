$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million.

RSVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RSVR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 113,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,831. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

