$0.20 EPS Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. AMC Networks posted earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. 14,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,697. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

