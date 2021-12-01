-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.32. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 435,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 244,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

