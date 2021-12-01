$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.33. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. Benchmark began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHUY stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 185,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,679. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $539.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

