$0.60 EPS Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.61. QIAGEN posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

