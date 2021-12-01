$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,973 shares of company stock worth $988,158 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.