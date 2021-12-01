$0.70 EPS Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.81. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

Shares of WDAY traded down $12.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.12. 125,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,363. Workday has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,497.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,083 shares of company stock worth $87,254,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 51.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Workday by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

