0Chain (ZCN) One Day Volume Tops $125,298.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. 0Chain has a total market cap of $32.52 million and approximately $125,298.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001176 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

