$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $961.76 million. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

LVS traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 163,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,207. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.