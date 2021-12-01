$1.04 EPS Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $0.74. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 360,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.74. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

