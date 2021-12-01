$1.08 EPS Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Criteo reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 170.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,350. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. Criteo has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.