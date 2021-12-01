$1.10 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after buying an additional 1,207,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.84. 38,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,309. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

