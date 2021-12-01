$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.56. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -129.36 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 413,891 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

