$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.19. ICF International reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

