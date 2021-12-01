$1.78 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report sales of $1.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the highest is $1.82 million. Agile Therapeutics reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.59 million, with estimates ranging from $20.61 million to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 232,528 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

