10,115 Shares in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Level One Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

LEVL opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

LEVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

