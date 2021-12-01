11,230 Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694 over the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.27. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

