12,489 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -135.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

