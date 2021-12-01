15,955 Shares in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Group Nine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,920,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,198,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,099,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNAC stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

