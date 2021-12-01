$16.89 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report $16.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $15.62 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $58.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $61.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.85 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $21.73. 13,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,129. The firm has a market cap of $861.05 million, a P/E ratio of 125.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

