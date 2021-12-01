16,405 Shares in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1,494.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 115.07%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

