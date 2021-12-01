16,452 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

