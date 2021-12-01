1,666 Shares in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMOG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $375,000.

SMOG opened at $172.10 on Wednesday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a one year low of $134.07 and a one year high of $195.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.94.

