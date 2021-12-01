180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $14,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $46,195.80.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

