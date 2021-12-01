180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 2,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $14,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $46,195.80.
Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
