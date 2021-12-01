$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

ALLY stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

