25,426 Shares in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $225.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

