28,242 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Newmont by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,490. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. 85,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,819. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

