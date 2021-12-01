3,241 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

