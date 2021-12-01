$345.51 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $345.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.94 million and the lowest is $329.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,360 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,423 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,443. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

