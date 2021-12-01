3,658 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Atkore by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Atkore by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Atkore during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,981 shares of company stock worth $454,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

