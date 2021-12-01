$37.13 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report sales of $37.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.53 million to $37.82 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $28.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $116.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $138.37 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

XENT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 239,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,022. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $900.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.