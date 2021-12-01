3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2733 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.27.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

