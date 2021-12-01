3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2733 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

