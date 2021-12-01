3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

3i Group stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGOPY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

