481 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $259.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $272.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.