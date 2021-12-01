488 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $703.59.

REGN opened at $636.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $606.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,079 shares of company stock valued at $29,338,414. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

