4,956 Shares in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 190.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 41.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,562,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in National Bank by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.99. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.68 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

