4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Down 55.2% in November

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D pharma by 176.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $2,089,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPS traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. 12,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,596. 4D pharma has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $98.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.30.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

