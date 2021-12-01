4J Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 514.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

