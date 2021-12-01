4J Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $324.46 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $902.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

