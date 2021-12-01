4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,203 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,203 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 791,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 311,623 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 54,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 762,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of -182.67, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.