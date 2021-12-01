4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Reaches $0.0143 on Exchanges (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $106,960.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

