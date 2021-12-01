$5.82 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report sales of $5.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $6.03 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $18.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $19.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.35. 5,208,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

