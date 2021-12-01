52,500 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,196. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

