60,000 Shares in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of XpresSpa Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 117.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other XpresSpa Group news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.